Wells College named to transfer honor roll

Wells College in Aurora has been included on Phi Theta Kappa's 2020 Transfer Honor Roll, recognizing the college's excellence at providing opportunities for community college transfer students.

A total of 122 four-year colleges and universities made the list, Wells announced in a news release.

“Wells College offers its students a personalized experience, which — along with our generous credit transfer policy — makes the process of transferring seamless and easy for all prospective students, including those currently attending community colleges,” said Melinda Slawson, assistant director of transfer admissions at Wells College.

One way the college helps Phi Theta Kappa transfer applicants is a $2,000 scholarship, in addition to consideration for the Minerva Scholarship of up to $10,000.

“This award is given to four-year colleges and universities with proven outcomes for transfer success. They are the best at providing a supportive and smooth transition from community college —equating to increased rates of bachelor’s degree attainment for transfer students,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, Phi Theta Kappa’s president and CEO.

For more information, visit wells.edu/transfer.

