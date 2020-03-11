Wells College opens new center for multiculturalism

Wells College celebrated the opening of a new center for multiculturalism, the Hallway for Cultural Humility, on Feb. 28.

The space is intended to bring together students from different backgrounds to promote mutual understanding and appreciation of their differences. Its opening served as the grand finale of the college's Black History Month programming.

An interconnected suite of rooms on the first floor of the Main Building on the Aurora campus, the space was previously the home of Wells' Office of Student Affairs. The office recently moved to the renovated Sommer Center. The Office of Student Equity and Inclusion worked with students from the Women's Resource Center and other groups to organize the new space, bringing in lounge furniture, a library, posters and newly painted original murals.

“The students who gather in the rooms along this hallway will challenge each other’s preconceptions, break down biases, and explore opportunities for collaboration,” Dean of Students Charles Kenyon said at the opening event. “The Hallway for Cultural Humility is tangible proof that Wells intends to embrace all of its students as equal members of our Wells family,” he added.

For more information, visit wells.edu.

