Wells College participates in workforce conference, hires VP

Wells College in Aurora recently participated in a statewide conference as part of its continuing workforce development initiative.

College President Jonathan Gibralter was a member of a panel at the Partners in Workforce and Economic Development conference at the Niagara Falls Convention Center Oct. 3. The title of the panel was "Building Partnerships Between Small Higher Education Institutions and Large Employers to Strengthen a Regional Workforce."

The conference was attended by colleges and workforce development professionals from across the state. In a news release, Wells called it "another successful step in the college's strategic plan to partner with local and regional businesses to create certificate and credential programs to help develop their workforce."

Wells previously worked with the firm Public Works Partners on the college's strategic plan. The firm's feasibility study determined there's a market for such programs, and suggested hiring a vice president for workforce partnerships. After a lengthy search, the college hired Dr. Amy Considine for the role, which she will begin Oct. 13.

In her new role, Considine will collaborate with industry leaders to create certification programs that will provide local businesses with new resources to develop and advance employees.

“Wells is thrilled to have Dr. Amy Considine join us as we launch our new strategic initiative to connect Wells to the workforce needs of our time," Gibralter said in a news release. "She brings a wealth of experience to Wells and will lead our initiative to tailor our educational opportunities to meet company needs. Bringing higher education together with business and industry is critical for all of us and Dr. Considine is just the person to move us forward.”

Considine, who resides in Honeoye Falls, has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience. She holds a Doctor of Education in executive leadership from St. John Fisher University.

For more information, visit wells.edu.