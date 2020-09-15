 Skip to main content
Wells College recognized for renewable energy use
EDUCATION

Wells College

Wells College in Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Wells College in Aurora has been recognized as one of the country's top colleges for renewable energy.

Environment America ranked Wells No. 23 on a list of 127 institutions in a report last month, "America's Top Colleges for Renewable Energy 2020: Who is Leading the Transition to 100% Renewable Energy on Campus?" Based on data from the Green Power Partnership program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Wells was recognized for being one of about 40 institutions that obtain 100% of their electricity from renewable sources, along with larger schools like Colgate and Columbia universities.

“The credit for this impressive achievement really belongs to Brian Brown, the college’s director of facilities and services, for his foresight and sharp negotiating skills that locked in favorable long-term energy utility contracts — agreements which convey 100% renewable energy credits at no additional cost,” said Marian Brown, director of the Wells College Center for Sustainability and the Environment, in a news release.

For more information, or to read the full report, visit environmentamerica.org.

