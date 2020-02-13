Wells College science series to include talks on sturgeon, rural health
Wells College science series to include talks on sturgeon, rural health

Lake Sturgeon

A large lake sturgeon is netted in Cayuga Lake by state Department of Envrionmental Conservation fisheries staff.

 Jeremy Boyer

Wells College in Aurora will host several talks during its Science Colloquium over the next several weeks:

• Feb. 14: Andrea Davalos, of SUNY Cortland, presents "Gauging the Combined Effects of Deer, Earthworms and Invasive Plants on Native Vegetation"

• Feb. 21: Natalie A. Jay, of SUNY Buffalo, will present “Investigation of the Enzymes Involved in Vitamin D Metabolism”

• Feb. 28: Tom Brooking, of NY Sturgeon for Tomorrow, will present "Lake Sturgeon, King of Freshwater Fish: New York’s Very Own ‘River Monsters’”

• March 6: “Rural Health Immersion Experience” will be hosted by Lindsay Burwell, assistant professor of chemistry, and Kevin Ergil, director of the health sciences program

All talks take place from 12:25 to 1:20 p.m. Fridays in Room 209 in Stratton Hall on the Wells campus, 170 Main St., Aurora. They are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit wells.edu.

