Wells College Seed Exchange open for season

The Wells College Seed Exchange program will open for 2020, its fifth year, on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The exchange cabinet will have more than 3,000 packets of different varieties of vegetable, herb and flower seeds available to the public.

The exchange is located on the second floor of Long Library on the campus, 170 Main St., Aurora. It is open during library hours, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays. (The library will be closed for spring break March 7-15.)

All seeds are available for free. Patrons are asked to take only as much seed as they need. Small envelopes are provided and sign-ins are requested.

The program is a collaboration between the college's library and its Center for Sustainability and the Environment. Seeds were donated by more than 20 different companies, as well as local gardeners.

For more information, visit wells.edu.

