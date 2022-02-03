Wells College Seed Exchange opens for 2022 season

The Wells College Seed Exchange program is open for the 2022 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person access to the exchange inventory is once again prohibited this year. Instead, there is an online inventory that can be reviewed before placing orders via a form. The inventory has separate tabs for flowers, herbs and vegetables. Orders will be filled in the order they are received, and the inventory will be updated as orders are filled and any more shipments are received. Those who provide contact information will be informed if substitutions are available.

To view the inventory, visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YDMd2dcA5o_Zbm7hoNtQGP7h7BaKx83ojQSFeOrVyaM/edit?usp=sharing . To download the order form, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MZV5-atAU8971tChAGDTpLYDGwwr9CcgPOfwLVO0hjk/edit?usp=sharing.

Order forms can be emailed to seeds@wells.edu. All seeds are available for free. Orders will be packed safely and made available for curbside pickup on the Wells campus in Aurora. Orders can be mailed if necessary, but pickup is preferred to keep program costs manageable.

The program is a collaboration between the college's library and its Center for Sustainability and the Environment. More than 7,000 packets of seeds were donated by more than a dozen different companies.

For more information, visit wells.edu.

