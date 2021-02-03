 Skip to main content
Wells College Seed Exchange opens for season
AGRICULTURE

Wells College Seed Exchange opens for season

Seeds
Deposit Photos

The Wells College Seed Exchange program is open for the 2021 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person access to the exchange inventory is prohibited this year. Instead, there is an online inventory that can be reviewed before placing orders via a form. The inventory has separate tabs for flowers, herbs and vegetables. Orders will be filled in the order they are received, and the inventory will be updated as orders are filled and any more shipments are received.

To view the inventory, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/13oUT11JDbBLs9NJ9ooyqnizEy3Mp3wSo/view. To download the order form, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wTieLh4qAgVQQaAAemTA5pOVqv0qvBTv/view

Order forms can be emailed to mbrown@wells.edu. All seeds are available for free. Orders will be packed safely and made available for curbside pickup on the Wells campus in Aurora.

The program is a collaboration between the college's library and its Center for Sustainability and the Environment. Seeds were donated by more than a dozen different companies, as well as local gardeners.

For more information, visit wells.edu.

