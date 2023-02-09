Wells College has opened its Seed Exchange for 2023.

All seed available through the exchange, while supplies last, is free.

The current Seed Exchange inventory can be viewed here, and requests can be submitted using the order form here. Completed forms should be sent to seed@wells.edu.

The exchange opened with more than 5,000 packets of vegetable, herb and flower seeds donated by several companies. Due to a shortfall in supply caused by COVID-19-related supply chain issues, the exchange reserves the right to limit seed quantities to ensure as many participants are supported as possible.

The program is a collaboration between the college's library and its Center for Sustainability and the Environment.

For more information, visit wells.edu.