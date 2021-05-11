Wells College student graduation speaker selected

The Wells College Class of 2021 has selected Kaylen Furr as this year's student commencement speaker.

Furr, of Fayetteville, is a double major in psychology and women's and gender studies. They came to Wells after graduating from Fayetteville-Manlius High School and receiving the college's 21st Century Leadership Award. Furr has been active on campus as a writer and correspondent for the college chapter of Her Campus, a violinist in the orchestra, and a member of the Prodigy dance and Oddline teams. Furr has also participated in cross-country and swimming, as well as several alumni reunion events.

Furr was honored May 5 at the college's annual awards program, where they received the Dorothy Allison Razor's Edge Prize in Women's Studies, the William Liberi '05 Memorial Prize for

TLGBQ Activism and Scholarship, the Margaret Schwartz Music Prize and the Margaret Schwartz Psychology Prize. Furr was also inducted into the college's chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Furr will continue their studies this fall in the University of Rochester's graduate program in mental health counseling.