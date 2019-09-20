The fall 2019 sustainability series presented by the Center for Sustainability and the Environment at Wells College is underway.
Speakers and topics include:
• 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30: Mike Hoffman, executive director of the Cornell Institute for Climate Smart Solutions, presents "Our Changing Menu: What Climate Change Means to the Foods We Love and Need"
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: Katherine Wilkinson, vice president of communication and engagement for Project Drawdown, presents "Drawdown Rising: Solutions, Leadership and a Path Forward for the Climate Crisis" in Phipps Auditorium at Macmillan Hall
• 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21: Monica Touesnard, associate director of the Center for Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University, presents "Purpose-led Careers: Fact or Fiction?"
You have free articles remaining.
• 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22: "A Fierce Green Fire," an exploration of the environmental movement, will be screened
• 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4: Rebecca Haag, executive director of the Island Grown Initiative, presents "Regenerative Agriculture in Action"
Unless otherwise noted, all talks take place in the de Witt Lecture Room in Zabriskie Hall 106 on the Wells campus, 170 Main St., Aurora.
Admission to all talks is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wells.edu.