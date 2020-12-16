Wells College takes internship presentations virtual

Wells College's Center for Academic and Career Advising recently partnered with staff from the Information Technology and Education Technology departments to host this semester's traditional internship presentations by students.

Topics like genetic disorders, heat pump technology, nonprofit operations and interning for a U.S. congressman were covered during the 29 presentations, which were held using Microsoft Teams on Dec. 5. A separate "meeting" was held for each presenter simultaneously, giving them an open house feel as guests dropped in and out of different ones.

“The poster session allows students to showcase their good work so that the campus community (and beyond — all are welcome!) can learn about the students’ experiences and our valuable community partnerships,” said Linda Galbato, the college's director of academic and career advising, in a news release. “The experience itself leads to the development of skills that are valued by prospective employers as well as graduate and professional programs."

Galbato continued, "One thing I really like about all of our poster sessions is the energy generated during the event — I felt that same energy in the virtual showcase due to the technological orchestration of the event. I will definitely consider virtual presentations in the future."

