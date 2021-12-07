 Skip to main content
EDUCATION

Wells College talk to feature alumni working on COVID-19

Wells College

Wells College in Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Wells College will present an edition of Learning by the Lake about the work of two alumni during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The conversation with Sarah Heppner, '05, and Sue Trainor, '84, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, on Zoom.

Heppner, as director of policy and research in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, has been working on vaccine rollout to rural communities. Trainor has been a nurse for more than 30 years, and a nurse practitioner since 2010.

For more information, or to register, visit wells.edu.

