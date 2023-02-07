Wells College will host two Zoom events with poet, performer and climate justice activist Aya de Leon this week.

The college will host a master class with de Leon at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, as part of its Visiting Writers Series. In "Rumors of the Apocalypse: Optimism and Climate Justice Propaganda," she'll examine the role of hope and persuasion in the subconscious, writing and the world as they pertain to climate justice.

The Zoom number for the class is 876-8469-9506, passcode *G!Hp^1u:.

At 7 p.m. the same day, de Leon will present "Climate Justice: Multiracial Movement-Building for the Win" as part of the college's Sustainability Speaker Series.

"Climate is a Black issue, an Indigenous issue, and an issue for all people of color," the college said in the event description. "Our communities are often hit first and worst in the climate crisis, but we are sidelined in public conversations about climate. In fact, the climate crisis has been allowed to escalate precisely because communities of color worldwide have borne the brunt of the impacts so far."

The Zoom number for the talk is 820-8952-8929, passcode XBj4K$h%.

For more information, visit wells.edu.