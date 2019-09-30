Massachusetts Institute of Technology biology professor Hazel Sive will present keynote lecture "The Right Size Head" at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Hostetter Lecture Hall, Stratton Hall, Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora.
Sive is the 2019 visiting scholar for the college's Phi Beta Kappa chapter, and her lecture will expand on her research on neurodevelopmental and mental health disorders. She is a pioneer in analysis of the extreme anterior domain of the brain, a region she named, and has also researched the development of the nervous system's patterning. Her visit to Wells will also include visits with several classes to cover topics like "Fat and Brain Health," cultivating a personal sense of belonging and promoting a culture of respect for women in academia.
Admission to the lecture is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wells.edu.