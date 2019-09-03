Legal scholar Steven Newcomb will present "The Doctrine of Discovery" at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Room 106 of Zabriskie Hall at Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora.
Newcomb, who is of Lenape and Shawnee descent, has been researching and writing about the origins of federal Indian law and international law for more than four decades. He is one of the foremost authorities on the Vatican papal decrees of the 15th century and their destructive impact on the original nations and peoples of the planet, the college said in a news release. He is also the author of 2008's "Pagans in the Promised Land: Decoding the Doctrine of Christian Discovery."
Admission to the presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wells.edu.