Gwen Saul, curator of ethnography at the New York State Museum, will present "How Do We Overcome This Troubled Past? Understanding New York Histories Through Indigenous Art," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Wells College.
Saul will feature a selection of contemporary native art from the state's ethnographic collections that highlights indigenous histories and relevant issues.
“An examination of contemporary Indigenous art throughout New York disrupts our preconceived notions of what constitutes Native art and Native history,” Saul said in a news release. “Understanding New York history means grappling with Indigenous history and examining our relationships with sovereign Indigenous nations,” she added.
The talk will take place in Hostetter Lecture Hall, Stratton 209 on the Wells campus, 170 Main St., Aurora.
Admission to the talk is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wells.edu.