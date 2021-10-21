Wells College to host two open houses

Wells College in Aurora will host two open houses for prospective students and their families over the next few weeks.

They will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and either 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the college, Main Street, Aurora.

Visitors can spend that time on the campus, receive tours, meet professors, coaches and current students, and more.

“Selecting the right college is one of the most important decisions a person can make,” said Gerard Turbide, vice president of enrollment management, in a news release. “Choosing Wells is making an investment in your future. I’m looking forward to introducing our visitors to the transformative experience that is a Wells College education. And our beautiful lakeside campus is something you have to see to believe."

For more information, or to sign up, visit admissions.wells.edu/visit, email admissions@wells.edu or call (800) 952-9355.

