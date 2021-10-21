 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Wells College to host two open houses

Wells College

Wells College in Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Wells College in Aurora will host two open houses for prospective students and their families over the next few weeks.

They will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and either 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the college, Main Street, Aurora.

Visitors can spend that time on the campus, receive tours, meet professors, coaches and current students, and more.

“Selecting the right college is one of the most important decisions a person can make,” said Gerard Turbide, vice president of enrollment management, in a news release. “Choosing Wells is making an investment in your future. I’m looking forward to introducing our visitors to the transformative experience that is a Wells College education. And our beautiful lakeside campus is something you have to see to believe."

For more information, or to sign up, visit admissions.wells.edu/visit, email admissions@wells.edu or call (800) 952-9355.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Have you ever seen a Taj Mahal haircut?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News