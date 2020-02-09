Wells College to welcome visiting writers this spring

Wells College has announced the spring 2020 lineup of its Visiting Writers Series, which brings authors to the Aurora campus to read from their work and conduct master classes:

• Monday, Feb. 17: Robin Wall Kimmerer master class ("Learning the Grammar of Animacy") at 12:30 p.m. in Faculty Parlors, Main Building; nonfiction reading at 6:30 p.m. at Phipps Auditorium, Macmillan Hall. Kimmerer is a professor at SUNY-ESF and her latest book, "Braiding Sweetgrass," was awarded the Sigurd Olson Nature Writing Award.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Reyna Grande master class ("The Intersection of Fiction and Memoir") at 5 p.m. in Faculty Parlors; nonfiction reading at 6:30 p.m. in Faculty Parlors. Grande is the author of three critically acclaimed books, including her memoir about immigrating from Mexico to the U.S., "The Distance Between Us."

• Thursday, March 26: Joshua Harmon and Andrew Zawacki master class ("The Poetics of Walking") at 5 p.m. in Faculty Parlors; poetry reading at 6:30 p.m. in Faculty Parlors. Harmon and Zawacki are each the authors of several books of poetry.