Wells College wins four theater awards

The theater department at Wells College in Aurora has been recognized with four awards for its production of "Miss Valentine."

The new original play by Nadine Bernard was directed by professor Siouxsie Easter and produced in partnership with Ivy Austin and Claudia Nolan (class of 2012) and staged Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora. It centers around Esther Howland, who is credited with bringing the Valentine's Day card to the United States.

The play was honored with the following awards by the Theatre Association of New York State:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to the cast

• Excellence in Costume Design to Barbara Murphy

• Excellence in Sound and Lighting Design to Julie Bacorn (class of 2020)

• Meritorious Achievement in Direction to Easter

For more information, visit wells.edu/theatre or tanys.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0