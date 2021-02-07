Wells of support: Aurora community raises $30K to keep African students on campus

Koenig reached out to Kay Weed, an Aurora resident who hosted the student during an internship with Discover Cayuga Lake last summer. Refusing to let Koenig lose what she had worked so long for, Weed immediately put the word out through her network. The response was just as immediate, she said. One woman left an envelope on Weed's windshield with $600 — her entire stimulus relief check.

"Wells is a special place," Weed said. "It is a very, very special place that means so much to the students."

Among those who saw Weed's plea for support was Rebecca Haag, a 1974 Wells graduate. She spread the word to several of her classmates she's kept in touch with ever since leaving the college.

"What Kay did was incredible, and so demonstrative that one woman can make a difference," Haag said. "It's reflective of not just the community of Wells but the Wells tradition."

Feeling it wasn't right that her alma mater would just let two students slip away like that, Haag also wrote to President Jonathan Gibralter. But as she learned, he had already been contacted by Chea and began doing everything in the college's power to keep both Liberian students on campus, starting with letting them back this semester to continue their studies without interruption.