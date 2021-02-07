Wells of support: Aurora community raises $30K to keep African students on campus

About three years ago, Patience Koenig chose Wells College from half a dozen schools that accepted her because she felt the Aurora campus and community would make her feel the most welcome.
Last month, Koenig was proven right.
Koenig and Emmanuel Fle Chea, two Wells students from the West African country of Liberia, will graduate this year thanks to a $30,000 grassroots campaign launched after tuition funding from their sponsor fell through. The campaign saw Wells alumni, the Aurora community and the college itself come together to ensure Koenig and Chea's education doesn't end for reasons beyond their control.
"I don't have a word to express how I felt," Koenig told The Citizen. "I'm grateful to everyone who donated, and I promise to pay it forward someday."
Chea added, "I was shocked and amazed by their kind gesture. This singles out that I am in a community that cares and wants me to succeed."
Koenig is studying environmental science and sustainable food systems at Wells, and Chea is studying physics with a minor in mathematics. She will graduate in the spring, and he will in the fall. But as the year began, they thought they wouldn't have that opportunity. Their sponsoring agency at home, Smart Liberia, told them it could no longer pay for their education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Koenig reached out to Kay Weed, an Aurora resident who hosted the student during an internship with Discover Cayuga Lake last summer. Refusing to let Koenig lose what she had worked so long for, Weed immediately put the word out through her network. The response was just as immediate, she said. One woman left an envelope on Weed's windshield with $600 — her entire stimulus relief check.
"Wells is a special place," Weed said. "It is a very, very special place that means so much to the students."
Among those who saw Weed's plea for support was Rebecca Haag, a 1974 Wells graduate. She spread the word to several of her classmates she's kept in touch with ever since leaving the college.
"What Kay did was incredible, and so demonstrative that one woman can make a difference," Haag said. "It's reflective of not just the community of Wells but the Wells tradition."
Feeling it wasn't right that her alma mater would just let two students slip away like that, Haag also wrote to President Jonathan Gibralter. But as she learned, he had already been contacted by Chea and began doing everything in the college's power to keep both Liberian students on campus, starting with letting them back this semester to continue their studies without interruption.
Koenig would have owed $20,600.50 by her graduation, and Chea $31,400.67 by his. After Gibralter contacted Smart Liberia about the students, however, the agency pledged another $20,000 to them, the president said. That left about $30,000 to be raised. But as of this week, the college is within $2,500 of reaching that sum. Gibralter said there have been at least 25 donors, some contributing as much as $5,000. What makes the donations all the more impressive is the fact they're not tax deductible, because they're not general scholarship funds but rather supporting two specific students.
"They're two wonderful people and top-notch students," Gibralter said. "They're a tribute to Wells, and they're going to go back home after they graduate and be a tribute to their country."
After graduation, Koenig said, she plans to study agribusiness technology or environmental policy at graduate school. Then, she'll return to Liberia to continue her work on solar-powered mobile food storage. The project, which won Wells' Be Your Own Boss business idea competition in 2019, was inspired by the problems farmers like her father have with crops spoiling quickly due to the country's high temperatures. Koenig also makes chocolate, cocoa butter lotion and other products from the cocoa that grows on her father's farm, and she hopes to expand them with the help of investments.
Chea, meanwhile, will attend graduate school and enter biomedical engineering research so he can work on designing and developing equipment to treat rare diseases. He's currently researching Leigh syndrome, a severe neurological disorder, under the supervision of Dr. Lindsay Burwell at Wells. After completing his studies, Chea wants to build a research network and return to Liberia to establish a medical institution that will help the country overcome the lack of research, infrastructure and other issues that have limited the health care of its citizens.
So it's not just he and Koenig who will benefit from the Wells community uniting to keep them in school.
"Giving back to my community is what keeps me going," she said. "I'm glad my stay in Aurora has been worthwhile."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.