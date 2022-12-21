 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Wells partners with RIT on sustainability program

Wells College

Wells College in Aurora.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Wells College has announced a new partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology that will help students transition to a Master of Science program in sustainable systems.

The partnership is a collaboration between the Aurora college's sustainability, business and environmental science departments, and RIT's Department of Sustainability interim head Amitrajeet A. Batabyal and sustainability professor Callie Babbitt. Students will transition to RIT's Golisano Institute for Sustainability, where they must maintain a minimum GPA and take required courses.

“Students will have an opportunity to build upon the foundations they gain at Wells College, further developing their competencies at RIT to prepare themselves for careers in renewable energy, urban design, food systems, and more” said Jen Myers, visiting assistant professor and chair of the sustainability program at Wells, in a news release. “Both of our programs offer a holistic approach to addressing local and global sustainability issues, grounded in building students’ skills to navigate complex environmental, economic, and social systems.”

For more information, visit wells.edu.

