The 48th Susan Garretson Swartzburg '60 Memorial Book Arts Lecture at Wells College will feature bookbinder Peter D. Verheyen presenting "A Bookbinder's Journey: My Analog and Virtual Life in the Book Arts" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Stratton Hall 209 at the college, 170 Main St., Aurora.
Verheyen will go over his career as a bookbinder, conservator and academic librarian. Along with his own work, he'll also discuss the materials and techniques he uses to craft his bindings, and bring some of them for the audience. He began his work in the conservation lab at Johns Hopkins University's library, then completed an internship and apprenticeship in Germany and studied in Switzerland before returning to the U.S. He ultimately established the conservation lab at Syracuse University, where he currently works as a librarian.
Admission to the lecture is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wells.edu.