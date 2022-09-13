Wells welcomes new vice president and dean of students

Wells College has announced that Dr. Karey T. Pine is joining its staff as the new associate vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of students.

Pine brings 35 years of experience in higher education to the Aurora college, including Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the Rochester Institute of Technology, the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at RIT, SUNY Brockport and, most recently, Cazenovia College. She served as vice president of student affairs for four years at Cazenovia.

At Wells, Pine will serve as the college's chief student affairs leader, overseeing all aspects of campus and student life, including Title IX prohibiting sex and gender discrimination.

“It was clear from the minute I stepped onto the campus that Wells College is a unique place that is nurtured by a special community of students, faculty, staff members, administrators, and alumnae and alumni," Pine said in a news release. "I am excited to join this community, to listen and learn more, to honor traditions, and to create and support experiences that celebrate the capacity of all Wells students to forge meaningful paths in college and lives of consequence upon their graduation.”

Pine's academic background includes a Doctorate of Education in executive leadership from St. John Fisher University and a Master of Science from the Rochester Institute of Technology. The college said that background, along with Pine's administrative experience, will help her support growth, diversity and first-generation students at Wells.

“I’m excited to have Karey join our team to help each of our students make Wells their own. I can’t wait to work together," Wells Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Susan Henking said.

Wells President Jonathan Gilbralter added, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have Karey Pine joining us at Wells. She is a consummate professional who will bring her many years of service to students to our community.”

