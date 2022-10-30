Westminster Presbyterian: A season of caring, sharing and preparing

As Westminster’s current ministry team thoughtfully contemplated a suitable theme for this year’s end, we sought to describe ways in which our church lives into its motto, “Where you’re already home." We agreed that the theme “Caring, sharing, preparing” accurately reflects the many ways that we as a church family live in service to others and in anticipation of Christ’s birth during the Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas seasons.

We care about not only our own church membership (both those present and those unable to attend in person), but also those in the Auburn community and beyond.

We share by giving generously at Thanksgiving and Christmas to those less fortunate, and we extend an invitation to the whole community to join us for special worship services aimed at suffering spirits.

Amidst all this activity, we prepare our own hearts for the coming of our Lord Jesus and we strive to share that hope and anticipation with the dispirited. Our Scripture focus for this season is Matthew 1:23: “They shall name him Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.'“

Through worship, education, mission and fellowship, Westminster Presbyterian Church offers many opportunities to care, share and prepare during this most blessed and holy season of the church year. A rummage sale will be held in the church’s great hall on Nov. 4-5 and all proceeds will benefit the Ukrainian refugee fund of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. On Nov. 6, we will remember loved ones who have died during the past year with a special All Saints Service of commemoration, lighting a candle for each deceased member, relative or friend named by congregants and guests. Our November “loose change” special offering will be used to purchase gift cards to be given to the veterans clinic on East Hill to assist local veterans with purchases of food, prescriptions and gas.

As the weather gets colder, we’ll have many visitors to our coat tree in the education building, providing coats, hats, gloves, scarves and socks to those in need of warm winter clothing. The Personal Care Pantry, open on the last Wednesday morning of each month, offers many items not covered by food stamps, such as toothpaste, soaps, shampoo and paper products. Westminster’s Little Free Library, located on the front lawn, holds donated books for anyone to take.

Westminster continues to sponsor Pride House, now in its second year, offering a safe gathering place for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. Our “Sermon in Stone” buildings also provide space for various nonprofit groups, including Boy Scouts, Art Club, Employment Group, AA, Al-Anon, Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County, Perform 4 Purpose and MasterWorks Chorale.

December mission initiatives include the Christmas Giving Tree, a month-long project involving the purchase and wrapping of gifts for several local families identified through the Cayuga County Early Intervention Program, and Christmas dinner baskets from the Calvary Food Pantry (supported every month with funds donated by our church members). Young people’s programming continues with the Children’s Worship Center and Youth Confirmation Class, and adult forums will be offered with guest speakers from local agencies we support, as well as our own confirmation class planners.

In December, Westminster bustles with fellowship events as well as special worship services in preparation for and celebration of the coming Messiah. The annual Greening of the Church will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with families invited to decorate and to share beverages and snacks. The popular Deacon’s Brunch will be held in the Great Hall following worship on Dec. 4. Enthusiastic singers of all ages will visit residents in assisted care facilities on Dec. 17 to share Christmas carols and cheer.

Our weekly Advent mini-pageants, banner processions and wreath-lighting observances, held at the beginning of each Sunday worship service, will feature costumed characters from the evolving Christmas story, including live “Baby Jesus” actors. The Westminster choir will perform a Eugene Butler cantata, “Wondrous Night,” during worship on Dec. 11. The popular Service of the Longest Night on Dec. 21 will offer comfort and hope to those for whom the Christmas season sparks pain and sadness. The Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m. will be a joyous, candlelit, music-filled celebration of Christ’s incarnation. The Christmas Day liturgy (on a Sunday this year) will be the traditional Nine Lessons and Carols service from Kings College, Cambridge.

All are welcome to join our congregation for the many opportunities to “care, share and prepare” that this wonderful season provides for us. You may learn more about any of the activities and services described by visiting westminsterauburn.org or facebook.com/westminsterauburn.