Westminster Presbyterian: Being a sailboat church

I have a confession to make. I’m a rowboat type myself. I like to feel in control. I like to have a destination and a plan. I don’t deal well with change. I definitely don’t like unknowns. I’m not afraid to work hard, and I like to work with others who do, too. I never really liked sailing when my husband tried to teach me years ago. I couldn’t get the hang of reading the wind. It was scary to let the wind take control. I chafed a little when I read this book the first time. I didn’t want our church to be a sailboat church. I thought we were doing just fine rowing along.

Then 2020 happened, and I’m revisiting this analogy. This year, I’d rather be a sailboat than a rowboat.

What happens to boats when they are caught in sudden unexpected storms? Sometimes, out of the blue, winds and waves can make a pleasant boat ride terrifying and dangerous. We were traveling along pretty happily in our boats when the pandemic hit in March, buffeting us against the rocks of isolation, job loss, loneliness, economic uncertainty, mental health issues and change.

Dropping anchor in a storm isn’t a good choice for either rowboats or sailboats. At best, they don’t move, either forward or backward. At worst, they sink, allowing the boat to be washed over by waves.