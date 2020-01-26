Westminster Presbyterian: Change is a constant

Our congregation is growing, attracting new members and visitors, and is becoming more diverse and inclusive. We are making our worship more creative using visuals, art, drama and varied styles of music to appeal to all the senses. We are more active and involved in the community, getting outside our doors to be Christ’s hands and feet in Auburn. We were the site of Auburn’s first Pride Month service last summer.

In short, these last six years have been a wild ride, with many changes and challenges. When I answered the installation vows in 2014 to serve the church with “energy, intelligence, imagination and love,” I had little idea what that would entail. Thankfully, I wasn’t alone. Presbyterians believe that God’s voice is heard in the collective voice of our leaders, called by the congregation to serve. Elders and deacons are ordained to a ministry of service, and bring many different gifts to their ministry. Every ordination service begins with this beautiful passage from 1 Corinthians 12: “Now there are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit; and there are varieties of services, but the same Lord; and there are varieties of working, but it is the same God who inspires them all in every one. To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good.”