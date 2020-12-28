Westminster Presbyterian Church: Finding joy when you don't feel joyful

‘Tis the season to be jolly! But what if I don’t feel joy? So many of my parishioners have been asking me that question. They speak of grief, stress, anxiety, being up to their necks in work or life.
I am struck by the fact that even Jesus spoke these words: “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?” It tells me that it’s OK sometimes not to feel joy. Sometimes life is hard, and we need to grieve.
God does desire joy for us. John 15:11: “I have said these things to you so that my joy may be complete in you.” But there are times, just as there were for Jesus, when other feelings are called for. And that’s OK.
The question then becomes: How do we bring joy alongside our stress? We know these feelings can co-exist. Parenthood, if nothing else, will teach you that. As a parent, I am more stressed, more exhausted, than I have ever been in my life. I am also more joyful than I have ever been in my life.
So, how do we seek joy?
Turns out it’s a pretty simple answer the Bible gives: help somebody. Want joy, Isaiah asks? Then, “Bind up the brokenhearted.” Help somebody. Want joy, Paul asks? Then, “Look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.” Help somebody. Want joy, Jesus asks? “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Help somebody.
That’s what Christmas is all about: God coming, in the person of Jesus Christ, to help somebody.
You ever notice how, when you’re having a really bad day and you help someone, you feel better afterward, a little lighter, like you’ve been freed from some of your own problems? That’s joy sneaking up on you.
Reach out. Get outside yourself. Love someone, go into nature, go to a museum, look at art, read a book. Do something that takes you out of yourself and reorients you to something bigger.
It’s counter-intuitive. We think that the secret to a good life is to shield ourselves from pain. We build bigger and bigger houses, take more and more vacations, retreat into our technology. We think that pain is out there, and if we could just build big enough walls, we’ll be OK. Who in their right mind would think that reaching out into suffering, into prisons and homeless shelters and nursing homes, would bring joy?
Who, but Jesus — who left the most secure place ever, heaven — to do just that. Joy is not in security, Jesus says. Joy is in connection. Why? Because joy isn’t something we possess. Joy belongs to God, and to the interconnected fabric of existence. Joy is bigger than us. If we retreat inward, we secure only our despair, for we cut ourselves off from the source of joy.
The secret to a good life isn’t a lack of suffering. It’s not being rich, or beautiful, or famous, or having the perfect family, or the perfect life. The secret isn’t to run away from the suffering of the world; ironically, unexpectedly, it’s to run into it. With open arms. Not just suffering of course, but the full spectrum of human experience, of nature, music, art, touch, literature.
Of course, helping others doesn’t always give joy. Sometimes it depletes us. We have to distinguish between us reaching out and others reaching in. Joy will not be found by doing whatever anyone asks of you. Rather, joy will be found when you give from your true self. This isn’t so much selflessness as it is connecting the self to the other.
It’s why, of all my ministries, funerals and caring for the grieving are among my most joyful. They aren’t pleasurable. But joy isn’t principally about pleasure. They are joyful because, in seeing one another as we really are, all the ugly and all the beautiful, all the tears and all the hopes, we shoulder one another. We know God is there. It’s in those moments that I feel my purpose reaching out to serve others.
That’s joy.
Many of us face real and immense challenges. The death of a loved one. Injustice. Betrayal. Violence. Aging. Poverty. When we connect, the problems don’t shrink; rather, we get bigger.
That’s the gospel irony. Instinct tells us that when we’re feeling down, that’s the time to hunker down. But the opposite is true. That’s the time to reach out. That’s how we find joy.
Rev. Patrick David Heery is the pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the former editor of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s denominational magazine Presbyterians Today. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Patrick lives in Auburn with his wife, Jenna, their son, Emerson, and their two dogs, spending much of their free time hiking the countryside.