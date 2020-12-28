Westminster Presbyterian Church: Finding joy when you don't feel joyful

You ever notice how, when you’re having a really bad day and you help someone, you feel better afterward, a little lighter, like you’ve been freed from some of your own problems? That’s joy sneaking up on you.

Reach out. Get outside yourself. Love someone, go into nature, go to a museum, look at art, read a book. Do something that takes you out of yourself and reorients you to something bigger.

It’s counter-intuitive. We think that the secret to a good life is to shield ourselves from pain. We build bigger and bigger houses, take more and more vacations, retreat into our technology. We think that pain is out there, and if we could just build big enough walls, we’ll be OK. Who in their right mind would think that reaching out into suffering, into prisons and homeless shelters and nursing homes, would bring joy?

Who, but Jesus — who left the most secure place ever, heaven — to do just that. Joy is not in security, Jesus says. Joy is in connection. Why? Because joy isn’t something we possess. Joy belongs to God, and to the interconnected fabric of existence. Joy is bigger than us. If we retreat inward, we secure only our despair, for we cut ourselves off from the source of joy.