Westminster Presbyterian Church: From Protestantism to protest

We are called to protest for the new creation that Jesus announced in his ministry and embodied on the cross and in the empty tomb. We are called to challenge any system, be it religious, cultural or political, that denies the new creation that proclaims liberty for the oppressed, good news for the poor, sight for the blind and the day of salvation (Luke 4:16-30).

We are the disciples of the One who overturned tables, poured out coins, and drove out wrongdoers (John 2:13-22). We are the inheritors of a reformed tradition that founded public education, sought the abolition of slavery, elevated the rights of women, and was one of the first to ordain and marry LGBTQ persons. We are the flame carriers of revolutionaries like John Witherspoon (the only clergyperson, a Presbyterian, to sign the Declaration of Independence), or like Dietrich Bonhoeffer (who stood in protest of the Nazi regime and died opposing it), or like Martin Luther King Jr. (who overturned a segregated temple and nation). We are a people of protest.

To be Protestant is to submit to the subversive, world-turning, life-changing work of God, and then, to tell .. everyone. To open their eyes to the tables already smashed, to the people already loved, to the cross already broken and the Christ already risen.

The Rev. Patrick David Heery is the pastor of the inclusive and welcoming Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn, which was founded as an abolitionist church in collaboration with leaders such as Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and which is a lifetime member of the NAACP and the host of the Human Rights Commission. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary and former editor of Presbyterians Today, Patrick lives in Auburn with his wife, Jenna, their son, Emerson, and their two dogs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0