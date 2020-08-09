Westminster Presbyterian: Faith evolves through doubt

I’m 65 years old now, and you’d think that after decades of asking questions, I’d have some answers by now. But I don’t. The only thing I’m sure of is that I, as a mere mortal, cannot comprehend what is greater than our limited minds can fathom. My understanding of God will always be short of any absolute truths. I can see glimpses of God, and I do all the time in people, in nature, in music and in solitude. There are what the Celts call “thin places” where God’s presence seems near, and I’ve experienced them at births, at deaths, by the water or in the woods, or in sacred places that can be anywhere.

I doubt that I will ever be able to articulate what I believe. Religions are human constructs that attempt to define the undefinable. Greater minds than mine have tried to describe how God touches our lives and interacts with humankind. I am a Christian because I see God revealed in Jesus Christ. I understand the Holy Spirit as the very breath that makes us be alive. I know God the creator as the force who is greater than our understanding.

One of my favorite writers is Ann Lamott, who has written many books and essays on her struggles with faith. She says this: “The opposite of faith is not doubt, but certainty. Certainty is missing the point entirely. Faith includes noticing the mess, the emptiness and discomfort, and letting it be there until some light returns.”

So, yes, “we value questions as much as answers.” Faith evolves through doubt, skepticism and curiosity. Don’t be afraid to lean into the mystery. You might not find answers, but you may find truth.

Jill Fandrich is an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, where she edits the newsletter, church website (westminsterauburn.org) and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

