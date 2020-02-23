Westminster Presbyterian: Following Jesus' example against domestic violence

So how can we find grace in texts such as Judges 19? Where we always find grace — at the foot of the cross. We must look to Christ himself and compare. In John 8:1-11, the Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus with the intention of stoning her according to the law. Jesus said that the man without sin should throw the first stone. He then spoke to the woman and told her he did not condemn her, to change the direction of her life and to go on her way. Jesus ended the violence with action. For far too long the Christian church has replicated Judges 19 for self-preservation. It is time for the church to be like Jesus and interrupt the cycle of violence. The book of Judges keeps the violence going. Jesus says this ends now. The man in Judges 19 sacrifices the woman in order to save himself. Jesus offers himself so we do not have to do so. Domestic violence is a problem as old as humankind is out of Eden. It will not be solved today, or tomorrow, but let us work together to break the chains off the victims who are silenced in terror.