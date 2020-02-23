Westminster Presbyterian: Following Jesus' example against domestic violence

Last Sunday, we heard a sermon on the biblical text of Judges 19. It is often referred to as the "text of terror," and amounts to a classic case of domestic violence. This text is about a man who threw a woman out to a group of men who wanted to do sexual violence to her.
According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, more than one in three women and more than one in four men in the U.S. have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime. It is imperative for the church to actively and vocally become an advocate for those who are suffering and have suffered acts of domestic violence. It cannot be ignored that some of these victims are sitting among us every Sunday morning, just as they appear in our God-breathed scripture.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a victim will leave and go back to the abuser seven times before they leave for good. It is not the place of friends, family or the church to condemn the victim for this, but instead we must help them to break the silence. And let me be clear: When it comes to leaving an abuser, it must be the decision of the victim as to how, and when, they leave. It is the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship and the victim is the only person who knows exactly how far the abuser will go to maintain control. Many times they are protecting other people when they stay with or go back to their abuser. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20% of homicide victims in domestic violence cases are family or friends of the victim.
Nearly half the women killed by homicide in 2003-2014 were domestic violence cases. About 75% of those cases happened after the victim left. After victims do something for themselves, after they gain courage to leave, after they stand up to the abuser, this is the time they are in the most danger of being murdered by the abuser.
It is the responsibility of the church to break the silence, as violence of any kind is contrary to God’s intentions for humankind. Yet the church does more to suppress the text of terror by making it a text of silence. Judges 19 is silenced by the church in the action of excluding it from the lectionary, and it is silenced on the mere refusal to preach on this text in reference to domestic violence. The subjugation of the victim in a domestic violence situation is wrong in the eyes of God, and the hurtful power distributions are opposite of God’s desire for humankind.
In order to oppose these harmful power distributions, Westminster Presbyterian Church has adopted a domestic violence policy. It outlines an appropriate response to domestic violence allegations that can be facilitated while affording dignity to the victim. Westminster believes it is the responsibility of the church to provide a safe and spiritually responsible response to victims of domestic violence, both from the community and from within the church. This will ensure responsible care of those who come to us when they are able to do so. We will be prepared to offer assistance when a victim reaches out to us.
So how can we find grace in texts such as Judges 19? Where we always find grace — at the foot of the cross. We must look to Christ himself and compare. In John 8:1-11, the Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus with the intention of stoning her according to the law. Jesus said that the man without sin should throw the first stone. He then spoke to the woman and told her he did not condemn her, to change the direction of her life and to go on her way. Jesus ended the violence with action. For far too long the Christian church has replicated Judges 19 for self-preservation. It is time for the church to be like Jesus and interrupt the cycle of violence. The book of Judges keeps the violence going. Jesus says this ends now. The man in Judges 19 sacrifices the woman in order to save himself. Jesus offers himself so we do not have to do so. Domestic violence is a problem as old as humankind is out of Eden. It will not be solved today, or tomorrow, but let us work together to break the chains off the victims who are silenced in terror.
Kimberly Patch is a graduate (M.A.) of Northeastern Seminary, and is currently completing her Master of Divinity there. She is an inquirer for ordination to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament, under the care of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She lives in Auburn with her husband and children. She is also a foster mother, a social justice advocate and president of the board of directors of the new Auburn Hunger Task Force, which is working to provide free daily meals to the Auburn community. For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.