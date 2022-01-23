Westminster Presbyterian: Get comfortable with the uncomfortable

In our society, we are in constant communication with others through cellphones and social media. You would think with all of this connectivity that we would feel, well, connected — yet loneliness and isolation are as prevalent as ever. Though the pandemic certainly has contributed to this, these issues have been widespread long before the world was familiar with the term "COVID-19." We are constantly bombarded with notifications, emails and text messages, but many of us find that these communications are lacking. We ask how others are in passing, without expecting any response other than “fine, thank you,” and in turn, when others ask the same of us, we rarely answer truthfully. Authentic, deep conversations are messy and often uncomfortable. Sticking to the safe and superficial is much more socially acceptable. However, these are not the deep, meaningful interactions we long for, and they are not the interactions God desires for us.

Jesus tells us in Matthew 18:20, “Where two or three gather in my name, there I am in the midst of them.” He tells us that he is present in our relationship with others. He speaks to us through the words of our friend, our colleague, our grocery store clerk. While we can worship, pray and build our faith as individuals, we become so much closer to God and each other when we engage with others. Why, then, is it so difficult for us to have conversations with real substance?

Some of the most difficult conversations to have are those about our faith. It seems like there is some unspoken rule that talking about God must only take place in the sanctuary of a church. Step outside the church and a silence about God overcomes us. Topics of discussion become limited to the weather, sports, simple pleasantries. These interactions have their place in our lives, but are rarely as satisfying as we would like them to be. God doesn’t want to be confined to the sanctuary. He longs to burst out of the church and illuminate every corner of our lives.

I remember the first friend I had who felt comfortable openly talking about God and faith. It was unsettling at first. I saw her comfort with God weaving in and out of our conversations like a familiar friend. I was confronted with the reality that this was not the case for me. It was a moment where the strength of my faith was put into question. If I valued my relationship with God, why did I feel so awkward when given the opportunity to talk about faith? I had a desire to, but felt the words catch in my throat. In a world where we strive to feel at ease and help others feel the same, we have become complacent with superficial relationships and exchanges. The problem with this is that we end up missing out on experiencing God in new, wonderful, incredible ways.

If we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to trust others, and to be authentic to ourselves, we allow God to reach us and speak to us in ways we never would have imagined. Embrace some of the discomfort that surrounds being open about your faith. It is from this discomfort that we grow. Our relationships become stronger and more satisfying, and our faith becomes unshakeable. Be brave and have courage, friends in Christ. Show the world your love for God, and God will surely show his love for you in return.

If you are looking for opportunities to talk about your faith, consider attending Refresh, a women’s spirituality group through Westminster Presbyterian Church. Please call the church at (315) 253-3331 or email office@westminsterauburn.org for more information.

Catherine Fessenden is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, and works as a family nurse practitioner in the Syracuse area. She lives with her husband and son in Skaneateles. For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.

