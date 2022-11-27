Westminster Presbyterian: God, the church family, and how they help when your husband dies

My husband passed away in 2021 after 56 years of happy marriage. For most of my first year of widowhood, I was dominated by loneliness and fear. One of my friends, also a widow, listened compassionately to my biggest question: “How will I live the rest of my life without Bob?”

Her answer was perfect, and so comforting: “God and Bob will always be there for you.”

God had been the major source of strength, comfort and love in my life, and is still the father of my church family. And Bob — who became my life partner when we graduated from high school and fell in love — will always be in my heart, even though I can no longer see him or hug him.

I have learned, day by day, about grief. Grief never ends, but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness nor a lack of faith; it is the price of love.

As time went by, with much thought and prayer, I made a decision that changed everything for me. I reached out to three women in my church family at Westminster Presbyterian Church — special friends who lost their husbands in the same few years when I lost mine. We agreed that we had much to share with each other, and we planned a group gathering for a heart-to-heart conversation about widowhood. Our goal was to share our thoughts in writing, so that the things we have learned during widowhood could help other women who are facing the same painful loss. In this written version of our thoughts, I’m using only the first names of my friends, for privacy.

Sue commented, “Church was a good place to help raise my children, so it was something we did together, as a family. Then, by the time Ben passed away, the children were grown. I didn’t have the same reasons to attend church, so I attended less often.”

However, the loneliness of widowhood can create a powerful need to return to church. Sue said, “I’m going to church more often now, and not only for worship and prayer. This week alone, I’ve attended two church meetings, and I have volunteered for several activities. This helps with the grieving process; I’m trying not to grieve all the time.”

Alice also finds church comforting, a place that offers solace. “It’s a family,” she said. She also gave credit to Westminster’s pastor, the Rev. Patrick Heery.

“Patrick helped me immensely,” she said. “In those first few weeks, he met with me and my adult son, and helped us express our grief. We exchanged emails with him as well. He offered an outlook for my son and me that we might not have had otherwise.”

Speaking for myself, I have met with Rev. Heery a number of times since Bob’s death — not frequently, but at times when I needed comfort. Patrick’s approach is unique — he doesn’t give advice; he listens with all his heart. It has pulled me through some of my darkest days.

Anne commented, “Pastor Patrick reached out to me on the anniversary of my husband’s death. He left me know that he’s always there for those who need him.” And remember — not only pastors can reach out in such ways or only on special days — every one of us can do it, anytime.

Westminster calls itself “the place where you’re already home,” and such a place is exactly what many widows need to overcome loneliness and fear. One example of the church’s outreach is the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Women in this group make shawls and lap robes for those who are suffering. “The shawls are meant to wrap each recipient in love and caring,” said one member.

All four women in our conversational group agreed that church social events are planned to reach out to people — a place where everyone is welcome. “For many social events in the community, you need a partner; single women are not included, or may simply feel that way,” was a unanimous view.

The best gift to give to help a widow is supportive friendship — someone you can call anytime just to talk to. Senior groups that organize outings and events are very much available in our community, and easy to find.

The women concluded with some tips for widows: Keep busy. Be with friends. Get involved. Make lists to help you keep your life organized. Start or join a conversational group like the one that shared these thoughts. Seek purpose in your life; find something that tells you that your life is needed and has value. Remember: God and your husband are always in your heart, available for you.

You may learn more about any of the activities and services described here by visiting westminsterauburn.org or facebook.com/westminsterauburn.