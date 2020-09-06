Westminster Presbyterian: 'Ode to Joy': Restoring Auburn's 1926 Skinner pipe organ

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What does Westminster Presbyterian Church have in common with the Washington National Cathedral and the Biltmore, America’s largest private residence? All are homes to an E.M. Skinner pipe organ, crafted by American’s preeminent organ builder of the 20th century.

Ernest Martin Skinner (1866-1960) was both an artistic and mechanical engineering genius. Using a new and innovative electro-pneumatic system to power the organ, Skinner strove to increase the instrument’s expressive tones and to simulate the sounds of an entire orchestra. His organs were the best money could buy, and they were installed in hundreds of churches, concert halls, universities and private homes throughout the United States and beyond.

A pipe organ is very different in structure from the modern electronic organ that many faith congregations now rely upon. Praised by Mozart as the “king of instruments,” a pipe organ is powerful and complex, with thousands of metal or wooden pipes, each producing a single sound. Only some of these pipes are visible (often those ones are strictly ornamental), while the ones that create all the different pitches and timbres of sounds are arranged like trees in a forest, hidden in a chamber apart from the console where the organist plays. A wind-raising device, or bellows, often located in the basement, provides the air for what is essentially a gigantic wind instrument.