Westminster Presbyterian: People change, and so must the church

What are some of the things that help to see evolution? People come to this church’s door often. They are in need. If we don’t have what they need, this church will direct them to the organizations to get what they need. Signs on our lawn. Signs. Signs. Signs. Everyone in this city knows the love and equality this church stands for. All people are God’s children. All people are loved. The community outreach is amazing. Many people in this city have no idea how far the caring arms of this church stretch and how many hurting people in this city those church arms hold. People have made their way into the church with either paranoid mental health issues or drug issues or both. They saw these buildings as a sanctuary until they felt it safe and left without issue. We have security cameras now because of stolen property and property damage. These are just a few changes to protect the church and heal the pain of city residents.