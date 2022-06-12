Westminster Presbyterian: Pride Month represents positive change

June is Pride Month. Pride Month is celebrated in remembrance of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a critical moment for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States. Pride Month is observed globally with parades, parties and demonstrations to acknowledge and celebrate the struggles and accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community. These events promote the ideals of equality, equity and political awareness of the current issues the LGBTQ+ community is facing.

Same sex relationships and gender expression not conforming to the cisgendered cultural norms are often considered inherent flaws in human nature or nurturing. This perspective fundamentally invalidates diversity and individuality, and does not recognize how LGBTQ+ people’s gender identity and sexuality are affected by other social, economic and political issues.

For example, members of the LGBTQ+ community experience an overwhelming amount of workplace discrimination. The Williams Institute reports that lesbian, gay, and bisexual employees are more likely to report being fired from a job or denied a position compared to their straight counterparts. According to the Movement Advancement Project, “LGBT youth also face disproportionate rates of homelessness, and in rural areas, a lack of services providers with competency serving LGBT youth means this homelessness may be more difficult to recognize and redress.”

The Trevor Project states, “LGBTQ+ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers ... being LGBTQ+ alone does not put a young person at higher risk for suicide; the discrimination, rejection, fear, and harassment that may come with being LGBTQ in an unsupportive environment are what increase the risk.” Clearly, even with significant progress members of the LBGTQ+ community are still victims of pain, suffering and bigotry everywhere in the world, and yes, even here in Auburn, New York.

It is an unpleasant truth a community must face in order to bring change. This unpleasant truth promotes shame, secrecy, and boundaries enforced upon the LGBTQ+ community that affect their families, careers and mental health, to name a few. A community that supports Pride Month is able to recognize this unpleasant truth and takes action to cultivate change, hope and pride in one’s identity and individuality. It is a community that inspires people to love others and themselves, proudly and passionately. It is a community that encourages individuals to be unapologetically themselves. It is a community that is an ally with the LGBTQ+ community.

I believe Auburn, New York, is becoming such a community. Auburn, like the LGBTQ+ community, is constantly evolving. Over the last few years, I have seen most of our community become allies to not only the LGBTQ+ community, but to other marginalized populations as well. We have city officials who support the marginalized, school board members who seek inclusion in our schools and local businesses and organizations that proudly display Pride flags. Auburn is becoming a beacon of light and hope for individuals in troubled waters.

One question I am asked frequently is, “How do I become an ally, and what do I have to do?” There are many ways to become an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Learning about LGBTQ+-related issues, including basic terms and concepts, is the first step. Accepting and loving one’s identity regardless of gender or sexuality is an essential and affirmative step against discrimination. Also important is understanding that each individual’s journey toward self-discovery is not alike — some individuals are out, proud and comfortable with their identities, while others still struggle with theirs. And so is donating time or resources to LGBTQ+ organizations and events. As allies, we must learn to listen to the voices of the marginalized, help raise those voices and not claim the spotlight as our own.

Most importantly, allies act. We confront bigotry, discrimination and any perspective that does not encourage individuals to find strength and pride in their uniqueness. We create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and educate parents, guardians and educators about the issues LGBTQ+ youth face. We teach our children that gender and sexuality do not define a person. When we become an ally, we realize that gender and sexuality are not related to the human desire for love, respect, and acceptance. I believe George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” perhaps said it best: “We are not as different as you think, and all our stories matter and deserve to be celebrated and told.”

If you go WHAT: 2022 Interfaith Pride Service, “A Light in Troubled Waters" WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 WHERE: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn INFO: Visit westminsterauburn.org

Christopher Patch is the children's and youth coordinator for REACH Ministries and coordinator of Pride House at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn. He is also an adjunct professor of business and information technology. He holds a master's in theology from Northeastern Seminary. He lives in Auburn with his wife, Kimberly, and their three children. For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.

