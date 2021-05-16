Westminster Presbyterian: Put love into action on Day of Service

For Christians, love is an action verb. Being a Christian is not just about believing certain things. It is about putting God’s love into action by serving others, righting wrongs and making the world a better place.

What does it mean to put your faith into action? It can be small acts of kindness every day. It can be working with others to make our community cleaner and beautiful. It can be sharing food with others. It can be helping build a home for someone without one. It can be treating others fairly and compassionately. There are many opportunities in our community for putting your faith into action. Auburn is a caring community, and many local organizations would love your help next Saturday, May 22, the 2021 Day of Service.

That morning, you are invited to work alongside others (masked and/or at safe distances, of course) to make our community better. Afterwards, share in a free picnic lunch downtown with live music by Perform 4 Purpose, hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church and The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John.

Here are some of the options for community service: