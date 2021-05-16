Westminster Presbyterian: Put love into action on Day of Service

For Christians, love is an action verb. Being a Christian is not just about believing certain things. It is about putting God’s love into action by serving others, righting wrongs and making the world a better place.
What does it mean to put your faith into action? It can be small acts of kindness every day. It can be working with others to make our community cleaner and beautiful. It can be sharing food with others. It can be helping build a home for someone without one. It can be treating others fairly and compassionately. There are many opportunities in our community for putting your faith into action. Auburn is a caring community, and many local organizations would love your help next Saturday, May 22, the 2021 Day of Service.
That morning, you are invited to work alongside others (masked and/or at safe distances, of course) to make our community better. Afterwards, share in a free picnic lunch downtown with live music by Perform 4 Purpose, hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church and The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John.
Here are some of the options for community service:
• Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District “Flower Power” spring planting day: 9 a.m. until done, starting at Exchange Street for instructions. Downtown Auburn is brightened by colorful flowers throughout the summer, growing in huge self-watering planters on city sidewalks. Help is needed to plant flowers. Bring gardening gloves and any gardening tools you like to work with. Contact Stephanie DeVito at stephanie@auburndowntown.org or (315) 252-7874 for more information.
• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity Work Day: 8 a.m. to noon at 144 Wall St. Habitat for Humanity puts God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. The Cayuga County chapter is rehabilitating a home at 144 Wall St. for a new family, and welcomes volunteers ages 18 and up. Wear work clothes and close-toed shoes. Numbers are limited due to COVID-19 and preregistration is required; email kip.coerper@cayugahabitat.org.
• Westminster church property work day: 9 a.m. to noon at 17 William St. Our own church has a variety of tasks and chores for all ages and skills, both inside and outside the building. We welcome volunteers of all skill levels to keep our downtown church safe, clean and in good repair. Wear work clothes and close-toed shoes; bring garden gloves for landscaping. We will also need volunteers to help prepare and serve the lunch that will be offered this day.
• Auburn Beautification Commission park pickup at Veteran's Memorial Park: 9 a.m. to noon at 172 Genesee St. Volunteers are needed to clean and detail Veteran's Memorial Park/Pomeroy Park next to the Cayuga County Office Building on Genesee Street. They will be picking up trash, raking and planting flowers to get the park ready for Memorial Day. Volunteers are asked to check in on the Genesee Street side of the park. If you or your group would like to adopt another park to pick up on this day, please email info@beautifulauburn.org and they will assist you in the effort.
• CNY TomatoFest canned food drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road. Donations of canned food will be collected at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus to benefit local food pantries. This drive is co-sponsored by the Auburn Police Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cultural Italian American Organization.
• Free lunch at Westminster Presbyterian Church: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 17 William St. Westminster church and the soup kitchen at The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John invite everyone to take a break from their hard work to share a free picnic lunch of hot dogs, sides, drinks and dessert (with some vegetarian options, too) on the church’s front lawn. Meals will be bagged to go, but outdoor seating will also be provided. Perform 4 Purpose will be providing live music from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
There’s a popular hymn from the 1960s called “They’ll Know We Are Christians by Our Love.” It includes the verse"
We will work with each other, we will work side by side,
And we’ll guard each man’s dignity and save each man’s pride,
And they’ll know we are Christians by our love.
We hope to see many people out in full force next Saturday working side by side to make our community a better place.
See you rain or shine at the 2021 Day of Service!
Jill Fandrich is an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, where she edits the newsletter, church website (westminsterauburn.org) and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.