Westminster Presbyterian: Reflections on four decades of change

I joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in 1981, 40 years ago. While this anniversary is of no significance to anyone but me, it has prompted some reflections on the changes in church life over the last four decades.

I joined Westminster in my mid-20s, having just moved to Auburn from Albany. I remember walking into the church for the first time to attend a funeral, and being immediately struck by the Tiffany rainbow window that reminded me of the beautiful Tiffany in my church in Albany. I returned the following Sunday and was warmly welcomed. I had found my home.

In 1981, mainline churches were fairly stable, although nothing like their heyday in prior years. The congregation was older, and they seemed thrilled to welcome a young professional woman. The membership at the time included a lot of white-collar workers, and programming was geared toward nuclear families (mom/dad/kids). I was attracted to the challenging sermons and lively, intelligent congregation. I was quickly invited to become a deacon, and grew to love my new church family.