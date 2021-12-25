Westminster Presbyterian: Restoration of 1926 Skinner pipe organ brings Christmas joy

In 1926, the then 800-member Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn purchased an E.M. Skinner Pipe Organ (known as Opus 579), a magnificent instrument with 2,069 pipes and a new, innovative electro-pneumatic power system. Built and installed by America’s pre-eminent organ builder, Ernest Martin Skinner (1866-1960), the organ was designed to produce rich, massive orchestral tones in Westminster Church’s moderately-sized, 500-seat sanctuary. Ninety-four years later, after several years of study by a special committee and extensive evaluation by pipe organ builders and consultants, the Westminster congregation and its leaders committed to a full historical restoration of our aging pipe organ to its original condition, at an estimated cost of $400,000.

In order to fund this ambitious and costly project, the “Ode to Joy” capital campaign was launched in September 2020. In little more than 15 months, over 100 families or individuals have donated nearly $175,000 in three-year pledge commitments, one-time donations, or outright gifts of stock. In addition, the organ fund has received $110,000 in grants from two foundations and over $13,000 in undesignated memorial gifts to the church.

The Joseph G. Bradley Charitable Foundation in Philadelphia, PA, awarded Westminster church $85,000 toward the restoration of our pipe organ. This foundation was funded by a bequest from its eponym, who played both piano and organ and considered Skinner organs to be the best in their field. Bradley created a fund whose sole field of interest is the restoration and preservation of Skinner organs in order to ensure that future generations would enjoy these valuable and rare instruments. Westminster is proud to have been chosen for funding by the Bradley Foundation, and is also grateful for the $25,000 gift received in 2020 from the Emerson Foundation.

The organ was disassembled in January 2021 and most of its myriad parts, including console, pipes and wind chests, were packed in crates, lowered by forklift from the choir loft, and transported to the Kerner & Merchant Factory in East Syracuse for repairs, restoration and rebuilding. Kerner & Merchant Pipe Organ Builders was co-founded in 1978 by Benjamin Merchant (company president), a musician educated in music history, voice, and keyboard theory and design, who apprenticed with harpsichord builder Walter Burr and organ builder Leonard Carlson, and by Robert Kerner, keyboard instrument curator at the Eastman School of Music. The company has maintained Westminster’s Skinner organ since 1983 and currently services 150 organs in churches and academic institutions. During the organ’s one-year absence, Westminster contracted with Anthony Elice of Auburn to remodel the organ chamber for improved lighting, ventilation and acoustics.

Now, nearly one year after its removal, all the parts of Skinner’s Opus 579 have been returned from the factory and are being painstakingly reassembled, pipe by pipe and rank by rank. The congregation will be treated to a sample of the organ’s enhanced and majestic sound during its Christmas services, to the delight of eager listeners. Once the newly restored organ has “settled,” the church will host a rededication recital (open to the public) on April 30, featuring our own music director Lori Rhodes-Pettit, as well as guest organists and vocalists. Nearly 96 years after our Skinner organ’s original dedication on December 6, 1926, the new program will reprise certain musical selections from the earlier recital and these words, which we still affirm today:

“The organ which has just been dedicated to the Glory of God, the service of Worship and Praise and the inspiration and uplift of those who worship here, was built by the Skinner Organ Company of Boston, Massachusetts."

As our Skinner pipe organ's restoration nears completion and it is returned to us, we are grateful for the generosity of our members and friends in the funding of this special project. In the spirit of giving, a tithe amount of 10% of donations (approximately $17,500) will be allocated to local mission projects, recipients to be determined by Westminster’s Mission Committee.

It is never too late to join our growing list of benefactors, whose names will be heralded in our organ rededication concert program in April. If you would like to make a one-time (or perhaps, an additional) donation, you may do so by going to the church’s “Give” page at www.westminsterauburn.org. Each and every gift is greatly appreciated.

Audrey McNally is an elder, choir member and chairperson of the “Ode to Joy” campaign at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.

