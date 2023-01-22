Westminster Presbyterian: Sharing our faith through stories

The Bible is full of stories, and wonderful ones at that: Adam and Eve, Joseph and his coat of many colors, the plagues of Egypt, David and Goliath, Jesus calling the disciples, the miracle of loaves and fishes, the Good Samaritan, and many more. We think of the Bible as one book, but it’s really a collection of many books which in themselves are collections of many stories. The ancient Israelites and the early Christians were skilled storytellers who passed down stories in an oral tradition for many years before they were written down.

Biblical stories tell about God and God’s interaction with humankind. They are dramatic and varied, and some contradict each other. There are two creation stories in Genesis, and they tell very different versions of how humankind was created. Neither are meant to be factual (in my opinion) but they are meant to convey truths. There are three different versions of Jesus’ birth story, which we’ve cobbled together in our heads, but each actually tells us different things about who the messiah was. Jesus himself was a master storyteller, often answering questions with parables and letting the listeners figure out their meaning. We don’t have to believe that all the stories in the Bible are factually accurate, but we can believe that they are true in the sense that they convey deeper meanings.

One of Jesus’ most memorable stories is the parable of the Prodigal Son. It goes like this: A father had two sons. The younger son asked for his inheritance, which the father gave him. The son went away and squandered everything he had on “dissolute living.” When he had nothing left, he swallowed his pride and decided to return home, hoping that his father would take him back in and employ him as a hired hand. As he walked up the road to his old home, his father saw him, ran to him joyously, hugged him, put his finest robe on him, and called for a lavish party to celebrate the return of his son.

The story continues: The older son, who had stayed home all this time working and doing everything that was expected of him, was angry and jealous, complaining that no one ever threw him a party. His father replied to him, “You are always with me, and all that I have is yours, but your brother was lost and now he is found.”

This story is one of Jesus’ parables about redemption, grace and God’s infinite love. Jesus could have just said, “God loves everyone no matter what.” But the story of this father and his sons resonates with so much more energy and truth, and challenges us to understand God and our relationship with others in a rich, complex and meaningful way.

Some of the most lively discussions I’ve ever experienced at church have been when people are asked with whom they identify in this story: the father, the older son or the younger son. I will admit to being Team Older Son myself. As a rule follower, it doesn’t seem fair that the younger son is seemingly rewarded for making so many poor choices. But I also see myself in the father, knowing how my love for my own children and grandchildren transcends any mistakes they might make. And although I’m probably least like the younger son, I can identify with the relief, gratitude and security that he felt when he returned home knowing that he was loved unconditionally.

At Westminster, we have a Children’s Worship Center in which we share Bible stories with young children, using wooden figures and simple retellings of the Old and New Testament stories. We tell the stories and let the children absorb them on their level. We ask “wondering questions” and hope that we are raising children who will make these stories their own, internalizing them and sharing them their whole lives.

Each week in worship, we hear through scripture readings the stories from the Old and New Testament, and we ponder anew how they speak to us in our lives.

The overarching narrative of the Bible is the story of who God is and how God interacts with humankind. The larger picture is that the story continues through our retelling. When we share our individual stories with each other, we continue the tradition of witnessing how God is present in our lives.

