Westminster Presbyterian: Sharing our light with others

Every day every one of us steps out of our front door and into the world. We go off to work, or if we are retired, we have coffee with friends or take our morning walk or go to a place where we have volunteered our time. As Christians we know that everything we are precedes us; our light shines out into the world. The faith that fills our hearts is always there with us in the way we relate to other people, by the way we conduct our affairs and in the way we weather life’s storms.

In my youth I took a huge step out of my door: I joined the Navy at 17. My dad had to sign for me and my mom was not at all enthusiastic about the whole idea. Back then we had a mandatory military draft. I wasn’t excited about the prospect of being in the Army, slogging through the mud or sleeping in a hole in the ground, so I chose the Navy. My faith back then was rock solid and unshakeable, and I was sure God would take that big adventure with me.

After boot camp and training I was assigned to a destroyer as a fireman, which in the Navy are the various engineering rates that kept all of the machinery working down in the depths of a ship. Military life was a whole new way of living, and church on Sundays was spotty at best. Destroyers are too small to have a full-time Chaplain, so the familiar routine of church on Sundays went away and the secular world permeated everything in my consciousness. So much for the religious kid on an adventure with his maker.

All Navy ships go into dry dock periodically, for either routine maintenance or a complete refit and modernizations of all of the ship's systems and every piece of machinery, equipment, electronics and weaponry.

It’s beyond breathtaking to see a U.S. Navy destroyer completely out of the water in a bathtub-shaped dry dock as big as two football fields. The bracing and supports surrounding the ship and holding it in place were precise and amazing. Power cables, hydraulic lines and tethers of various types flowed to and from the ship in great numbers from stem to stern.

The ship’s crew was always temporarily assigned to barracks at the shipyard during the refit of the ship. During the day we were back on board with civilian technicians, welders and laborers to work on the refit. At that time there were no women in that environment, so it was uber masculine. The conversations, both professional and casual, were, to say the least, pretty salty. There was one laborer who stood out to me. His work clothes looked like they were fresh from the dry cleaners, and his work boots were freshly polished. He was small-statured, soft-spoken, polite and very conscientious in his work. He could have been anywhere between 20 and 40.

One day he came up to me and said, “You’re different from everybody else, are you a Christian?” When I said, “Yes I am,” he responded, “I thought so, your light shines before you.” He had a smile that looked like the sun coming up and went on to tell me that he was a Baptist minister and saw in me everything that I had recognized in him. He invited me to worship at his church on that Sunday. The church’s bus picked me up at the shipyard gate.

I spent my entire time in the Navy homesick. Time in that shipyard spent with my newly made friend and his beautiful congregation was like being back home. Initially not a word was spoken, but we had seen the same light in each other, a light that shines from all who embrace Christ.

This story happened to me many years ago, but it could (and does) happen every day. God’s light shines in those we meet, and church is a place to be with others who share that light.

