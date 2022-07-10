Westminster Presbyterian: The Epistles address the early and the present church

Westminster has been on a year-long “Journey Through the Bible” this past year, following selected readings from the Old and New Testaments to experience the breadth (if not the depth) of the biblical stories. We ended with a look at the Epistles, the letters written by Paul and others to the early churches.

The Epistles are some of the earliest writings in the New Testament, some of them predating the Gospels and the Book of Acts. They were written to churches and individuals in the years after Jesus left his earthly presence, and the new “Christians” (as they began to be called) were trying to figure out how to follow Jesus in new ways. They began to gather in communities to live out the example he showed them. As word spread, Christian communities formed in new cities.

Almost immediately, the early Christians started to have questions, disagreements and problems. They squabbled, got discouraged and argued among themselves. In some places, they faced persecution. The Apostle Paul, and others, tried to help the early churches by visiting them or writing to them. Their journeys are described in the Book of Acts, and some of their letters are preserved in the books we call the Epistles. They include the letters to the Romans, Philippians, Galatians, Ephesians, Colossians and Corinthians, as well as to some individuals (Timothy, Titus and Philemon).

What interested me as I read these letters was how different each one was. Each community was unique, and therefore had its own challenges, strengths, questions and “issues.” The letters were tailored to specific audiences. Rome, for example, was a highly educated, sophisticated city and a seat of governmental power. Paul’s letter to the Romans was a concise, well-reasoned statement written for an audience of educated thinkers, setting down the whole scope of Christian doctrine for sophisticated readers. Corinth, on the other hand, was the “sin city” of the ancient world. Paul’s letters to the Corinthians were written to address, admonish and correct their behavior. In Colossae, cult-like false teachings had infiltrated the church, and Paul reminded the Colossians that “Christ is enough.” The Galatians were too concerned with legalism, and Paul wrote them an angry letter putting the Mosaic Law in a new perspective.

Reading these letters made me wonder what Paul’s Epistles would be like if written to churches today. Two-thousand years later, there are Christian churches everywhere, all striving to follow Christ’s teachings (or claiming to) and yet arriving at surprisingly (and often disturbingly) different conclusions. And it will be no surprise to anyone who has ever been a part of a church community that Christians still argue and disagree with each other, and often misinterpret or misapply Jesus’ teachings. Just like the early Christians, we’re still trying to figure out how to follow Jesus.

If Paul were to write a letter to my church, what would it say? I think he’d encourage us, like he did the Galatians, to not let ourselves get weary. (Would he use the term “burnout” instead of “weary”?). He’d remind us to do good to all people, with emphasis on the “all.” I’d like to think that he’d write an upbeat letter to us, like he did to the Philippians, telling us to rejoice in our faith. But maybe his letter would be angry, like the one he wrote to the people of Corinth, telling us to straighten up and fly right.

I think Paul would recognize that we face lots of challenges in our society that affect how we should respond as people of faith. Just as the early churches struggled to understand how to follow Christ in their communities, so must we apply Jesus’ example to the very real issues we face. How should a Christian respond to gun violence, racism and poverty? How does our faith inform our decisions about voting or public service? How do we interact lovingly with people who are different than we are, or who believe things we find wrong or abhorrent? How do we “speak the truth in love”? How do we even know what the truth is?

The epistles were written to early Christians trying to figure out what it meant to follow Christ in their own place and time. They often got it wrong, but they kept trying. I find it comforting that these early communities weren’t all that different than we are today. With God’s help, we keep trying too.