Westminster Presbyterian: The problem with being 'colorblind'

Created in the image of God, I am a Black woman with brown skin, and kinky black hair. I have been told by well-meaning friends and associates that they do not see color when they look at me. Although I understand the sentiment of colorblindness, I cannot help but wonder what would happen if you opened your eyes and suddenly saw me in all of my blackness. If you saw me and recognized me to be a Black woman, would that change how you perceive me? If we turned to our Muslim neighbor, or our Asian neighbor, and embraced their created image in their fullness, would we perceive them differently? Can we only accept “the other” if we strip away parts of their identity, making them more like ourselves? Some people may wonder, “Shouldn’t we focus on the things that make us similar instead of the things that divide and separate us?” My response is simple. People are not attacked, marginalized or oppressed because of what makes us similar, but because of what makes people consider others to be “the other.” People who target Black and brown people are not colorblind, therefore our allies cannot be either.