Winters in central New York are long, cold and dark. The nights feel endless, and there are days when it seems the sun forgets to shine. Many, me included, experience seasonal depression that sets in when the cold settles in and the nights grow shorter. There is a temptation to give into the despair that comes with the darkness of winter; however, there is light on the other side of the darkness. Soon, the deep sleep of winter will give way to the life-renewing season of spring. Warmer, longer days will find us waiting in anticipation of their arrival.

On Feb. 22, we will enter the season of Lent. The Lenten season is a significant time in the life of the church. Lent is a time of personal and communal reflection. During this season, people will often give up or abstain from activities, foods or practices of leisure, enjoyment or entertainment as an act of sacrifice and repentance. Lent invites us to prepare our hearts and minds to receive the good news of the Resurrection event of Easter morning. As we fast and pray during the season of Lent, we have an opportunity to grow closer to God as we turn our focus and attention toward God.

In John 8:12 (NRSV), Jesus says, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life." As Christians, we are free to walk in the light of Christ as we journey through this season of fasting, prayer and repentance. Walking in the light of Christ does not, however, free us from enduring the long, cold winter. It reminds us that there is hope on the other side, and that renewal and restoration are waiting for us. The long dark winter does not last forever.

This year, of all the things I can give up, I will let go of shying away from who God is calling me to be. I will abstain from the negativity of living in doubt and fear. I will repent of moving away from God instead of drawing near to God when the darkness seems too much for me to bear alone. I will accept that I can freely embrace the joy of giving up the fear, doubt and anxiety that comes with uncertainty while reflecting on the love, grace and mercy I will receive. As I walk in the light of Christ, I can share my light with others in this time of collective and communal remembrance.

This Wednesday, Feb. 22, Christians will observe Ash Wednesday. On this day, we will remember that we are an imperfect people in need of redemptive grace and reconciliation to God that Christ brings. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season. For many, this is a day to consider what they will give up or abstain from during Lent. As we consider what food, activity or practice we will let go of, perhaps we will consider letting go of the things that keep us from growing closer to God, such as shame, guilt or fear. Jesus Christ, the light of the world, is waiting to welcome you into his light.

Even if you do not observe Lent, there is never a bad time to reflect on life and to let go of the things that are hurtful or harmful to you. Just as the long, dark winter gives way to the longer days of spring and summer, the season of Lent will bring us to the hope of the Resurrection. In the meantime, we can walk in the light of the Lord, even though it is still dark outside.

If you go WHAT: Ash Wednesday drive-thru and service WHEN: Drive-thru 5 to 6 p.m., service 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 WHERE: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn; also available at facebook.com/westminsterauburn COST: Free and open to the public INFO: Call (315) 253-3331 or email office@westminsterauburn.org