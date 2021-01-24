Westminster Presbyterian: Women connect through Refresh

If ever there was a time when we needed each other to survive, the time is now. Isolation and social distancing have taken a toll on people’s psyches and mental health. As a global pandemic rages on, gathering as a community seems like a forbidden idea as we are unable to gather outside our homes, in churches, in restaurants and bars, or in sports arenas. There is a sense of longing, unfulfilled, to engage and interact with others in meaningful and purposeful ways.

People are social beings created to be in community with each other, and yet many of us find ourselves alone. However, if we are confined by what shape or form a community must take, then we will find ourselves feeling hopelessness and despair. This past year showed me that there are many ways to be community, to share love, and to care for one another without being confined by isolation or social distancing. My faith teaches me that the true measure of a community of faith is not found inside the four walls of the sanctuary. The true measure of a faith community is boundless, without walls. It stretches as far as God’s love.