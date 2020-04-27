Where to find a blood drive in the Cayuga County area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

• 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

• 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Borodino Fire Department, 2500 Nunnery Road, Skaneateles

• 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge

• 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco

• 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn

• 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Arc of Seneca Cayuga, 1521 Clark St. Road, Aureliu

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, appointments for drives are now required.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.

