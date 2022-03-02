Where to find fish dinners in the Cayuga County area this Lent

Lent begins this week, and with the season comes fish dinners.

Here are the community groups in the Cayuga County area that we know are serving dinners on Friday evenings this season:

(To include a fish dinner in our listings, please use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free.)

🐟 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn. Cost $15; includes crispy fish or jumbo shrimp, with double-battered french fries, coleslaw and macaroni salad. For more information, call (315) 253-5997.

🐟 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Cost $14; includes fish or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, mac salad and ice cream. Drive-thru service only; eating inside welcome. For more information, or to place a phone order, call (315) 252-6459.

🐟 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Cost $14; includes fried or broiled fish, chicken tenders, choice of fries, onion rings or baked potato, and coleslaw, dinner roll and salad. For dining in or takeout, for members and guests. For more information, or to order, call (315) 252-4351.

