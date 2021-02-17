Where to find fish dinners in the Cayuga County area this Lent

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition of fish dinners will continue in the Cayuga County with the beginning of Lent this week.

Here are the community groups we know are serving Friday dinners this season:

(To include a fish dinner in our listings, please email citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free.)

🐟 5 p.m. at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Drive-thru only; no phone orders. Fish or shrimp, fries, coleslaw, mac salad and ice cream. Cost $12. For more information, call (315) 252-6459.

🐟 5 p.m. at Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. For takeout only. Broiled or fried. Cost $12; for members and guests. For more information, or to order, call (315) 252-4351.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0