Several businesses and organizations in the Cayuga County area are lending a hand to neighbors this holiday season:
• The Cato branch of Community Bank N.A. is hosting a toy drive this holiday season in partnership with Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County. All donations will go to local families in need. The branch is also participating in the CIViC Heritage Center's annual Festival of Trees, a Christmas tree auction where local businesses decorate trees that are up for bid. The branch joins more than 70 other Community Bank N.A. locations that are lending a hand to neighbors this season. “Giving back to our communities during the holidays is our favorite tradition,” Community Bank N.A. Cato Branch Manager Angela Cleary said in a news release. “The true spirit of the holidays comes from helping those in need. The Cato branch wanted to join the community in giving back and help support these wonderful local causes. We encourage everyone to get involved!” For more information, visit cbna.com.
• The Wells College Food Pantry is looking for donations during the holiday season. Donations can be left at Sommer Center on the Aurora campus, 170 Main St. A box in the stage area is labeled for donations. The Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., is also accepting food and monetary donations. For more information, visit wells.edu.
• The Cayuga County Christmas Elf program, now in its 32nd year, will move its distribution site to Fingerlakes Mall for this holiday season. The program provides toys to income-eligible children in Cayuga County. This year, distribution will take place Thursday, Dec. 12. Collection boxes for toys are located in BJ's Wholesale Club on Grant Avenue, Simple Roast on Genesee Street and Grant Avenue, Wegmans on Loop Road and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca on York Street, all in the Auburn area. Donations can also be made at the Fingerlakes Mall site by appointment, and monetary donations can be mailed directly to CAP Cayuga/Seneca, 89 York St., Auburn NY 13021 or made online at caphelps.org/christmas-elf. For more information, or to place a donation box at your place of business, call the Christmas Elf hotline at (315) 255-1703 ext. 102 or email elf@caphelps.org.
• A food drive is underway at Serenity Wellness, 214 Seymour St., Auburn. Organized by the center and Gift Entertainment, the drive will accept donations through Jan. 1. For more information, email vingleason@gmail.com.
• The eighth annual Cayuga County Homeless Winter Coat Drive will be held Dec. 3 through 10 at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Men's, women's and children's new or slightly used winter jackets, hats, coats, gloves, boots and mittens, of all sizes, are needed. Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the theater. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a Christmas wreath. For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.
• Home Instead Senior Care's annual Be a Santa to a Senior program will return to Cayuga County through Dec. 16. To participate, people can pick a gift tag from the trees located at the following locations: Phoenix Building lobby, 2 South St., Auburn; Five Star Bank, 345 Genesee St., Auburn; Wild's Eats & Sweets, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; or Lyons National Bank, 311 Grant Ave., Sennett. Participants can buy the gift noted on the tag and return it, unwrapped and with the tag attached, to the location they picked up the tag by Monday, Dec. 16. Participants can also drop off body lotion, body wash, men's or women's hats, gloves and socks, large-print puzzle books or 2020 calendars in the Be a Santa to a Senior box at Riester's Appliances, 1533 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Gifts will go to lonely or financially challenged older adults in the community whose names were provided by area agencies. For more information, call (315) 252-2354.
• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will benefit from a can and bottle drive taking place at Northside Food & Beverage, 233 North St., Auburn. Those who mention the nonprofit can direct all proceeds to it. For more information, or to volunteer to help rebuild houses with Habitat's partner families, email cayugahabitat@cayugahabitat.org.
• Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is beginning its fifth annual Holiday Helper Project to provide local low-income families with gifts. The nonprofit is looking for partners to help sponsor the project. It provides each child two gifts and a goodie bag to fill a stocking or be used as an extra gift. The parent or guardian of the child picks out the gifts for their children. Sponsors can donate money to purchase gift items, hold toy drives with employees or set out a collection box. Volunteers are also welcome to help sort gifts and conduct giveaways. All sponsors will be listed on the Friends Helping Friends Facebook page and the giveaway poster. For more information, email fhfofccinc@gmail.com or call (315) 604-8603.