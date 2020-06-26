'Who we are': Auburn businessman starts association for minority professionals

Still, in the wake of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and the resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement that has resulted, efforts to promote Black-owned businesses have been on the rise. Muldrow plans on doing the same by releasing a list of minority-owned businesses in Cayuga County, he said.

"Some could look at it as an advertising, but I look at it as a way to farm those young entrepreneur minds," he said. "There has been progress in this town that they may be unaware of. It's important for youth to see the positive effects, the people out here that paved the way and continue to trail-blaze. It's going to be a hard path, but the path has already been walked on."

What made the Minority Professional Association even more timely, however, was the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muldrow was forming the association's board of directors and writing its bylaws when the pandemic began in New York in March.

The president of Auburn-based automotive sales consulting business The Muldrow Group for 20 years, he saw the association meeting a need in the community. Its minority employment rate is about 2% higher than average, he said, but it didn't have the type of organized resources for them that Muldrow has seen in other communities.